30 YEARS AFTER THE CRIMINAL OPERATION OLUJA: Here’s what the life of returning Serbs in Knin looks like! (VIDEO)

A symbol of national and religious struggle that connects Serbs in Croatia and the southern Serbian province exists – in Dalmatia. A monastery dedicated to Prince Lazar in the center of Kosovo Polje, near Knin.

In it, as in all other Orthodox churches in Croatia, a memorial service was held for those who died and were exiled in “Oluja”.

For a century and a half, the Lazarica monastery has united Serbs from this part of Dalmatia, and a few years ago, a memorial was also placed in the monastery’s courtyard. A rare one in Croatia that commemorates group victims – in this case, the municipality of Biskupija, where 57 people died during and after “Oluja”.

Among those present, there are almost none who did not know any of the victims.

“Whether the house is in one piece or not, who cares about that. But, for example, human fates affected me much more. There are no words for it. It just follows a person for the rest of their life, it really can’t be described. And I lost a lot of people. Friends, relatives,” says Đuro Žmiko from Uzdolje.

Many people from here left irrevocably in “Oluja”. Only every fifth resident returned the same way.