60th Kočić Assembly Officially Opened in Banja Luka

The Minister of Education and Culture of Republika Srpska Željka Stojičić officially opened the 60th “Kočić’s Assembly” last night in Banja Luka.

Stojičić emphasized that the voice of Petar Kočić still resonates as strongly today as it did in his time.

“His words were and remain a weapon in the struggle for the dignity of the individual and the people, and his works are a lasting inspiration for all generations,” Stojičić said, reminding that since 1965, the event has been held to promote the personality of Petar Kočić and his literary work.

She stressed that Kočić’s thoughts and works are deeply rooted in the soul of our being and represent an indelible mark in our history.

According to her, the event highlights the timeless value of the life and works of one of the most significant figures in Serbian literature, culture, and history.

“Every time the Kočić Assembly is held, we turn to spiritual values and literature. Contemporary creators find inspiration in Kočić’s work, and in this way, Kočić continues to live today,” Stojičić said at the Banski Dvor Cultural Center.

Stojičić noted that this event is not only a cultural occasion, but also a testament that a nation that preserves its tradition and respects its creators has a secure future.

The gathering will last until August 31, with activities taking place at several locations in Banja Luka, Stričići, and Belgrade.

Source: srna.rs