92nd session of the HQ for Emergency Situations of Republic of Srpska

The HQ for Emergency Situations of Republic of Srpska held its 92nd session in Banja Luka yesterday.

Acknowledging that the epidemiological situation in Republic of Srpska was stable, the HQ for Emergency Situations issued a Conclusion on the implementation of measures in response to the appearance of the disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in Republic of Srpska, according to which the night clubs shall be allowed to work in the period from 06:00 to 02:00 the next day as of 16 July 2021 to 29 July 2021 while strictly complying with the measures prescribed by the Institute of Public Health of the Republic of Srpska.

Pursusant to the same Conclusion, the HQ for Emergency Situations extended all other measures until July 29, 2021.

Furthermore, the HQ for Emergency Situations accepted the Information on the need to provide additional quantities of vaccines for implementation of the vaccination process against COVID-19 in the Republic of Srpska.

Financial resources for the procurement of additional quantities of vaccines for the implementation of the vaccination process against COVID-19 in the Republic of Srpska in the amount of BAM 7,257,600.00 excluding VAT (BAM 8,491,392.00 including VAT) will be provided from the Compensation Fund of Republic of Srpska.

