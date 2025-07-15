A Call to Nature Enthusiasts: Discover the Beauty of Romanija

Sokolac-based Mountaineering Society Glasinac has called on all nature enthusiasts to visit the Starina Novak viewpoint, where a photo frame featuring the image of the legendary rebel was recently installed.

The new photo frame was set up by the Sokolac Tourism Organisation with the aim of offering every visitor to Romanija the chance to take the perfect photo as a personal postcard and a memory of their stay on the mountain.

The Glasinac Mountaineering Society told SRNA that a signpost and trail markings were placed leading to the “Starina Novak” viewpoint, which offers a panoramic view of the Crvene Stijene /Red Cliffs Mountain Lodge and the surrounding mountain massif – now a registered Natural Monument since February 2023, and a recognizable symbol of “Hajduk/Rebel Mountain”.

The trail from the Crvene Stijene lodge to Novak’s Cave is called the Starina Novak Trail, and two shorter circular trails nearby follow the historic routes of rebel units, named “Mali Radojica” and “Dijete Grujica”.

The mountaineers reminded that the Hajduk Trails on Romanija were arranged three years ago as part of the Romanija – More Than a Mountain project, honouring traditional tales and legends of hajduks for which the mountain is known.