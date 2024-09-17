A Ceremony on the Occasion of the Day of Serbian Unity held in Novi Sad

A Ceremony on the Occasion of the Day of Serbian Unity held...

Yesterday, the leadership of Serbia and the Republika Srpska celebrated the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and the National Flag with a ceremonial academy in Novi Sad.

Among others, His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, President of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, Serbian member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic, President of the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandic, Prime Minister of the Republika Srpska Radovan Viskovic, Prime Minister of Serbia Milos Vucevic and ministers in the Government of Serbia and Republika Srpska attended the ceremony.

Namely, the organizers of the ceremony are the committees of the governments of Serbia and Republika Srpska for nurturing the tradition of liberation wars.

Yesterday, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, received in Belgrade students and teachers of primary schools and heads and mayors of municipalities from the Republika Srpska and Montenegro.

The reception on the occasion of the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and the National Flag in Banja Luka was also organized by the President of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

The Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and National Flag is a holiday that is celebrated on September 15th in Serbia and RS, and it was established on the day when the breakthrough of the Thessaloniki Front is commemorated, and it has been celebrated since 2020.

The idea of ​​this joint holiday between Serbia and RS was given by the leaders of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic and Ana Brnabic, in agreement with the leadership of Republika Srpska, led by Milorad Dodik.

The goal of establishing the Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, and the National Flag is to strengthen the unity between the Serbian people in Serbia and the Republika Srpska and to strengthen the cult of the national flag.

Photo: srna.rs

Source: sarajevotimes.com