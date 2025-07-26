A dangerous storm is coming: Get ready for supercell storms

This deterioration of the weather during the night will spread further to the east and southeast, so that on Saturday in the area of Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, strong showers and thunderstorms with hail and hurricane-like winds are expected.

Supercell storms will also be possible, and sea leeches in the northern and central Adriatic.

Locally, more than 50-100 liters of rain per square meter is expected, with the risk of urban flooding and flash floods.

Refreshment and temperature drop by 10 degrees are expected, so they will be mostly around 25 degrees. A strong northwesterly wind will blow.

In the south of Herzegovina, in the south of Dalmatia and in Montenegro, most of the day will be bright and hot, with temperatures up to 42°C, with a southerly wind. Thunderstorms and storms will reach the south of Dalmatia and Herzegovina and the north of Montenegro on Saturday evening, with the risk of severe weather, while this system will reach the Montenegrin coast significantly weakened on Sunday.

Unfavorable weather with rain, showers and thunderstorms in our region will continue from Sunday to Wednesday, with the risk of thunderstorms and bad weather, and relatively cooler and more pleasant weather is expected.

While the west of our region will already be hit by freshening and dangerous storms tonight and on the first day of the weekend, the heat will continue in the southern, central and eastern parts of the Balkans and in Serbia, with temperatures above 40 degrees, in the southeast of Serbia up to 44°C, and in Macedonia, Greece, Bulgaria and the south of Italy and up to 45-46°C.

While Zagreb and Ljubljana will measure only 20-25°C at noon on Saturday, Belgrade will measure 39, Niš 43-44, Skopje, Athens 44-45°C. The huge temperature difference between the northwest and the southeast will be ideal for the formation of dangerous storms. That difference in temperatuer is also expected over Serbia, given that on Saturday it will be 33°C in Bačka, and 43-44°C in the south-east of Serbia, so storms and thunderstorms and a change in weather are expected towards the end of the day and in the evening.