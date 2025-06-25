A unique event in the Sava Centre: Lecture by world-renowned Deepak Chopra and a panel with the most inspiring speakers from the region

Belgrade will be the European epicentre for personal development and conscious leadership this summer. On Sunday, July 13, one of the most influential thinkers of the modern era, Deepak Chopra, MD, will be a guest at the Sava Centre. According to TIME magazine, one of the “100 most influential people of the century” will give a lecture entitled “An Awakened Life” to an audience from the entire region. Dr. Chopra’s lecture will be preceded by a one-hour panel “Conscious Life”, which will bring together some of the leading regional speakers, prominent leaders, and personal development experts – Smiljan Mori, Petra Brzović, Naida Kundurović, and Dr. Milena Bratičević.

Among the participants of the “Conscious Life” panel is Smiljan Mori – an influential motivational speaker from Slovenia, entrepreneur and author of 11 bestsellers, with a career spanning a quarter of a century, during which he helped people from more than 50 countries, collaborated with leaders such as Brian Tracy and Robin Sharma, and gathered an online community that today has more than a million people.

The panel is joined by an intuitive therapist with over 20 years of experience working with individuals worldwide, and the Younity Croatia platform representative and director of education at the Michael Newton Institute, Petra Brzović from Croatia. Throughout her career, Petra has become an internationally recognised authority in integrative mind, body, and soul therapy, helping clients heal deep emotional wounds and align with their life purpose.

Recognised in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the region, certified Gestalt psychotherapist and founder of Aya’s Touch platform for mental health, Naida Kundurović, will complete the panel discussion as part of the event. Along the way, she has shared the stage with globally recognized spiritual leaders and authors, including Neil Donald Walsh and Esther Hicks (Abraham), and through her platform is dedicated to conscious living and inner awakening.

The upcoming panel will be moderated by Dr. Milena Bratičević, an expert in integral health and PhD student at the California Institute for the Humanities, who has dedicated her career to researching methods for improving mental health without medications, through consciousness and non-duality.

The panel will be followed by a one-and-a-half-hour lecture by Deepak Chopra, MD, titled “An Awakened Life”, during which he will talk about personal transformation, healing of body and mind, leadership, and the possibilities that open up through understanding consciousness. Also, the lecture will focus on how artificial intelligence can serve as a tool for personal growth, how to develop intuition, and how to consciously create the future, both individual and collective.

The programme of this unique event begins at 5:00 PM, with a concert of meditative music. After Dr. Chopra’s lecture, visitors will have the opportunity to network and enjoy organic cacao, as well as the second part of the musical programme.

Regular EXPERIENCE tickets are on sale, as well as 111 ELEVATED EXPERIENCE tickets, which include an intimate Q&A session with Deepak Chopra. Interested visitors can secure their place via eFinity and Tickets.rs online platforms, at sales points, and at the Sava Centre ticket office. The number of spots is limited, and simultaneous translation into Serbian will be provided during the event.