A warm summer night and humid conditions after heavy rains favored the development of fireflies

The warm summer night and humid conditions following heavy rains have favored the development of fireflies.

These tiny creatures began their mating dance, which was captured by the lens of photographer Vladimir Tadić from Čelinac. “Fireflies have always seemed magical to me, and this time I managed to capture them,” Tadić wrote on social media, posting the stunning photograph taken near Čelinac.

Vladimir is a mechanical engineer and distinguished photographer who promotes the natural wealth of our country.

He also engages in astrophotography, timelapse photography, aerial photography and videography, as well as sports, portrait, and product photography. His journey into photography began in 2017 when his phone photos won awards at photo contests. To date, he has had several exhibitions both domestically and internationally, where he has showcased the natural beauty of the Republic of Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Photo: Vladimir Tadić

Source: seesrpska.com