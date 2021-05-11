ABOLITION OF PAY TOLL GREAT VENTURE

Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović says the abolition of pay tolls on the Trebinje – Herceg Novi road is a great venture in favour of better cooperation, understanding and relief for both the citizens and the economy.

Cvijanović says the abolition of pay tolls means a lot in financial terms, especially for citizens or the economy of a local character, considering that they are people who cross the border more often in order to visit the Montenegrin coast.

“We are turned to each other, so this is a way to show that it must not tolerate any barrier. I am really grateful, I believe this is a great gesture,” Cvijanović told the press at the Sitnica border crossing, where the pay toll was abolished.

Cvijanović points out that she highly appreciates this gesture of Montenegro, which will mean a lot for the citizens and the economy.

“This is a gesture that fits into our good friendly relations in which we want to remove barriers, not set them. I believe this is the right way to achieve something like that,” Cvijanović said.

Republika Srpska President Željka Cvijanović and the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Zdravko Krivokapić, officialised Tuesday the abolition of the pay toll on the Trebinje – Herceg Novi road.

The official ceremony was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations in the Council of Ministers, Staša Košarac, the Mayor of Trebinje, Mirko Ćurić, and the Herceg Novi Municipality Mayor, Stevan Katić.

