Accordion player Đorđe Perić is the winner of one of the most prestigious international competitions

Accordion player Đorđe Perić is the winner of one of the most...

Fourteen-year-old Đorđe Perić from Bijeljina achieved extraordinary success, winning first place and the title of laureate at one of the world’s most prestigious accordion competitions, the PIF Castelfidardo, Italy.

In the competition of extremely talented young musicians from all over the world, Perić managed to overshadow both the expert jury and the audience, and his technical skill, musical expressiveness and emotional maturity in interpretation set him apart as a leader in his category.

This is not just another trophy in his collection, but a confirmation of extraordinary talent, dedication and dedicated work that has lasted for years.

The victory in this competition is the result not only of his natural talent, but also of extremely intensive work and preparation, so a very important role in his development was played by his father and mentor professor Slaviša Perić, who with his expertise and carefully guided approach helped Đorđe to build a musical career on a stable foundation.

His support and experience were crucial in the advancement of the young artist, whose success at PIF opens the door for further progress on the international music scene.

This victory confirms Perić’s status as one of the best young accordionists and ranks him among the top artists who are destined for the greatest feats in the world of music.

With undeniable talent, perseverance and family support, Đorđe Perić is well on his way to becoming one of the most recognizable names in the accordion world.

He achieved this extraordinary success at the 49th competition in Castelfidardo, which is known as the oldest and one of the most prestigious competitions of its kind in the world.

The festival gathers the best accordionists from all over the world, and Đorđe Perić confirmed his status as a top young artist with a brilliant performance.

The festival was held in Castelfidardo, the city of the accordion, between September 11 and 15.

Đorđe is a student of the Kornelije Stanković Music School Bijeljina in the class of his father, professor Slaviša Perić.

Source: srna.rs