Accordion Virtuoso Đorđe Perić Wins the Championship of Russia

Fifteen-year-old accordion virtuoso Đorđe Perić from Bijeljina is the winner of the prestigious Championship of Russia, held from May 9 to 15 in Tyumen, which brought together more than 500 competitors.

Perić, a student at the Kornelije Stanković Elementary Music School in Bijeljina, achieved an incredible and unprecedented success in this region, thanks to his talent and the dedicated work of his teacher, Professor Slaviša Perić, the school announced.

“The Russian accordion school is the leading and most recognized in the world, which means that its students are among the best globally,” the statement notes.

The Serbian accordion maestro competed against participants who are often older than him, as was the case at the Russian Championship, which attracted accordion virtuosos from China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia, with Perić being the only contestant from Europe.

In the competition category for participants up to 18 years old, fifteen-year-old Đorđe Perić claimed the title of champion in the “Junior Virtuoso up to 18 years” category.

“Perić’s performance left the expert jury—composed of renowned professionals—speechless, once again proving his masterful command of the universal language of music that connects people across the world,” the Music School stated.

The school also highlighted that this young artist is a true ambassador of Bijeljina and Republika Srpska, proudly representing his roots wherever he goes.

“Bravo to our golden maestro,” the statement concluded.

