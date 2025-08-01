Actor Đorđe Marković Has Passed Away

Đorđe Marković, a longtime member of the National Theatre of the Republic of Srpska, a child at heart, and a colleague from whom everyone could learn something, has left us, the National Theatre of Srpska announced yesterday.

As the Theatre stated, Đorđe found joy in every role, upheld the honor of his profession, and found delight in beauty and in his greatest love — the theatre.

Known affectionately as “Dodo,” he fulfilled his personal and professional mission with responsibility, but always with humor and genuine admiration for everything that carried a spark of beauty.

He was born in Sarajevo in 1953, but the river of life led him to Kula, a town he deeply loved, where in 1963 he began his acting journey in amateur theatre. In 1984, he joined the National Theatre in Zenica.

Since 1994, he had lived in Banja Luka, where the National Theatre of the Republic of Srpska became his second home. There, he played numerous notable roles and became the first actor from the Theatre to win the “Zoran’s Moustache” award, the prestigious honor of the Zaječar festival “Days of Zoran Radmilović.”

He performed nearly a hundred roles across various genres, and each one was, truly, special to him.

As the National Theatre of Srpska stated:

“Dear Dodo, we know that actors never truly die, so this is not ‘goodbye’, but ‘thank you for being with us.’ Travel peacefully — we will keep you in our hearts.”

Details regarding the date and place of Đorđe Marković’s funeral will be announced at a later time.

