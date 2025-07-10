Adria Faces a Week of Weather Whiplash

After a searing heatwave swept across the Adria region, the skies opened with fury—bringing hail, floods, wildfires, and even summer snowfall.

The Adriatic region is reeling from a dramatic shift in weather. In Croatia, a violent hailstorm hammered the Dalmatian coast, damaging the iconic Poljud stadium in Split and briefly disrupting ferry services. Serbia declared a state of emergency in several municipalities, battling over 600 wildfires triggered by record-high temperatures and dried-out vegetation.

Meanwhile, Slovenia’s Alpine regions reported unexpected snowfall—a rare sight for July—while the lowlands braced for torrential rain and flash floods. Rivers across the region dipped to alarming lows, particularly in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where water shortages forced new restrictions on consumption.

Emergency services were stretched thin as extreme weather ricocheted across borders, underlining the region’s vulnerability to climate volatility. With more storms forecast this week, meteorologists are urging caution—and governments are once again reminded that the climate crisis is no longer a distant threat, but a daily disruptor.

Source: connectingregion.com