Adriana Vilagoš Wins Gold at European Athletics Championships

Serbian javelin star dominates U23 European Championships.
Serbian javelin thrower Adriana Vilagoš claimed the gold medal at the U23 European Athletics Championships in Bergen, Norway, with a stunning final-round throw of 62.41 metres.
Vilagoš led the competition from start to finish, with nearly every one of her throws outdistancing the best efforts of her rivals. She surpassed the 60-metre mark three times—throwing 61.26m in the second round and 60.74m in the fifth, in addition to her golden final throw. Her other attempts measured 59.11m, 58.09m, and 58.44m.