After restoration, Čajniče Gospel returned to Čajniče

After restoration and scientific processing, the Čajniče Gospel was returned to Čajniče, where its promotion will be held on Saturday, March 25, announced the Metropolitanate of Dabar-Bosnia.

The promotion will be held in the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin after the Holy Bishop’s Liturgy, which begins at 9:00 a.m., according to the announcement.

The Čajniče Gospel is the only medieval manuscript book from the old Serbian state of Bosnia, which has been preserved in Bosnia and Herzegovina to this day.

The Gospel is dated to the early 15th century due to its language characteristics and it was written on the soil of eastern Bosnia. It is kept in Čajniče and is the property of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

After the representatives of the Commission to Preserve the Monuments of Bosnia and Herzegovina became “worried” about the Gospel, claiming that it had been taken from Bosnia and Herzegovina to Serbia without authorization, it turned out that the alarm was false and that this restored document was returned to Čajniče, where Orthodox shepherds have been taking care of Raška legacy from the medieval period for more than five centuries.

Some Bosniak historians are trying to declare this extremely valuable Orthodox writing as a legacy of “Bosnian provenance” and use it in further interpretation as a basis for theses about the “Bosnian Church”.

