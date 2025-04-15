Agreement Signed for First Indoor Ski Hall in the Balkans

Representatives of the Ravna Planina Ski Center and the Chinese company Eternal Star Ice & Snow Technology Co, Ltd. have signed a cooperation agreement that includes plans for the construction of an indoor ski hall at the Ravna Planina ski center in Pale, a project worth more than 20 million Euros.

The agreement was signed by the director of the Ravna Planina Ski Center Veljko Golijanin and the president of the Chinese company Li Zhixin, at the BiH Embassy in China.

The indoor ski hall at the Ravna Planina Ski Center will be the first facility of its kind in the Balkans, enabling professional athletes, clubs, and recreational skiers to ski year-round, says a press release from the BiH Embassy in China.

The ski hall, with a planned area of 16,000 square meters, will be powered by renewable energy sources and will meet all international standards for this type of sports facility.

With the construction of this facility, the Ravna Planina Ski Center, which already offers a wide range of winter and summer activities, will position itself as a leading year-round tourist and sports destination.

“This cooperation represents a significant step forward for the development of winter tourism in Republika Srpska and the wider region,” says the press release.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of BiH to China Siniša Berjan, the head coach of the Olympic alpine snowboarding team Jurica Stanković, as well as representatives of the Eternal Star Ice & Snow Technology Co, Ltd.

During his visit to China, Golijanin had the opportunity to tour several indoor ski halls and the largest snow and ice equipment factory in Asia, located in Tianjin and owned by the Eternal Star Ice & Snow Technology Co, Ltd.

This equipment was also used during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

The Eternal Star Company, headquartered in Beijing, is a leader in the construction and management of indoor and outdoor snow and ice recreation facilities.

To date, the company has completed more than 90 ski-related projects worldwide, including the largest indoor ski center in the world, located in the Wanda Mao Amusement Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, China.

Source: srna.rs