Air Serbia Expands Reach with Direct Flights to Sardinia

Air Serbia’s new direct flights to Sardinia offer an exciting gateway to the Mediterranean’s pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, enhancing the airline’s growing presence in Italy.

In an exciting move for both travelers and the Serbian national carrier, Air Serbia has launched a direct flight route between Belgrade and Alghero, Sardinia.

The new service, which will operate twice a week during the summer season on Tuesdays and Fridays, is set to bolster the airline’s expanding Italian network.

Boško Rupić, the airline’s Director of Commercial Strategy, emphasized that the addition of Alghero takes Air Serbia’s Italian destinations to ten, including iconic cities like Rome, Milan, and Venice.

Sardinia, renowned for its unspoiled beaches and turquoise waters, is a dream destination for sun-seekers, with highlights such as Costa Smeralda and La Pelosa.

The new service promises to offer an attractive option for those looking to experience the island’s Mediterranean charm. Tickets for this route are available through Air Serbia’s website.

Source: connectingregion.com