Air Serbia Launches Direct Route to Mykonos

Twice-weekly flights promise sun-drenched escapes to one of Greece’s most glamorous isles.

In a move sure to please sun-seeking travellers, Air Serbia has inaugurated a direct route between Belgrade and the glittering Greek island of Mykonos.

Flight JU554 marked the launch, welcomed by Serbia’s ambassador to Greece, Nikola Nedeljković.

The airline will operate the route twice weekly—on Mondays and Fridays—throughout the summer season, offering seamless access to a destination famed for its whitewashed architecture, upscale beach clubs and vibrant nightlife.

Boško Rupić, Air Serbia’s director for commerce and strategy, said that Mykonos was the latest addition to the airline’s expanding list of Greek destinations.

He noted that with seven routes now connecting Serbia and Greece, the airline was reinforcing its presence in one of the most popular holiday spots for Serbian travellers.

Via Belgrade, passengers from Mykonos can connect to over 20 cities, including Amsterdam, Milan, Paris, and Prague—bringing the Cycladic charm a little closer to Europe.

Source: connectingregion.com