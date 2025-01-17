AIRLINES RETURNING TO BANJA LUKA: NEW FLIGHTS EXPECTED IN SPRING AND SUMMER

Acting Director General of the Airports of the Republic of Srpska, Valentina Kecman, announced that several flight routes are expected to be reintroduced to Banja Luka starting in the spring and summer seasons.

According to Kecman, destinations such as Baden-Baden, Gothenburg, Vienna, Stockholm, Memmingen, Brussels, Dortmund, and Basel are set to return. She expressed optimism that these routes, previously served, will be reinstated through partnerships with low-cost carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air.

“Germany remains one of the most attractive destinations for our passengers due to the diaspora. Research has also identified potential new destinations we plan to propose, though the final decision will rest with the airlines based on profitability and passenger interest,” Kecman told N1.

She emphasized that developing and improving infrastructure is a top priority, focusing on equipment, systems, and employee training.

“Aviation is a constantly evolving industry. We must continue educating our workforce and undergoing new certifications. Key objectives include enhancing infrastructure such as the runway, increasing parking capacity, and addressing electronic payment systems—an issue highlighted by passengers. Expanding capacity will reduce waiting times and transform the overall passenger experience,” Kecman explained.

Negotiations with Air Serbia are among the airport’s highest priorities for this year. Given Belgrade Airport’s growing status as a regional leader, establishing a strong connection is essential.

“It is crucial for Banja Luka Airport to have a solid link with Belgrade to provide better connections for passengers, not just within Europe but also to global destinations like China and the United States. This has been recognized as a strategic goal, and we are in talks to establish five weekly flights,” Kecman concluded.

Source: seesrpska