Aleksandar Mitrovic hat trick hands Serbia victory over Andorra

The Serbia men’s national football team beat Andorra 3-0 in a FIFA World Cup qualifying group K game in Leskovac on Tuesday evening.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a hat trick (12 min, 24 min, 53 min pen) in his 100th match for the national team.

In the other Group K game, Latvia drew 1-1 with Albania in Riga.

England are on top of the group table with nine points, Albania follow with five, Serbia are in third place (4 pts) and Latvia in fourth (4 pts), with Andorra at the bottom of the table with zero points.

Serbia will next face Latvia away on September 6, with England to host Andorra.

Source: tanjug.rs