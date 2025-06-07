Aleksandra Krunić to Face Olympic Champions in Roland Garros Doubles Final

Serbian tennis player Aleksandra Krunić and Ana Danilina will play in the Roland Garros women’s doubles final against the reigning Olympic champions, Italy’s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Krunić and Danilina – who was born in Moscow but competes under the flag of Kazakhstan – defeated Norway’s Ulrikke Eikeri and Japan’s Eri Hozumi in the semifinals with a score of 2:1, by sets 6–7 (5–7), 6–3, 7–5.

Errani and Paolini dominated the other semifinal, crushing Russian players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in straight sets, 6–0, 6–1.

The Italian pair also reached the final at Roland Garros last year.

This year’s final is scheduled for Sunday, June 8.

Source: srna.rs