Almost half a Million People on the Planet are over 100 Years old

Most centenarians live in the United States (U.S.), Japan and China. According to research on life expectancy in the coming decades, Spain will be in first place in terms of the number of long-lived people.

Why the Spaniards will “step into the second century” more often than the “Easterners” reveal three very important things – the Mediterranean diet, a stable family life and a free health care system.

“Earlier we said that the 20th century is the century of the population and the century of cities. Thus, the 21st century is the century of the elderly and the century of migration. Aging is an unstoppable process, it is a result of civilization. Since the beginning of time, humans want to live healthy and as long as possible”, said Index.hr.

Japan is an old nation and all demographic flows and all scenarios happen first in Japan. There are four blue zones in the world. The island of Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, the island of Icaria in Greece and a province in Costa Rica. These are the blue zones where scientists conduct research on why people in these areas live longer. It is thought that reasons arenutrition, stress-free living and healthy and active aging.

Women live longer all over the world, and Africa has the shortest life expectancy, around 50 years.

The average for the world is 64, and for Japan over 80 years.

“Climatic factors are important for longevity. Residents of Sardinia live without stress, Spaniards have a siesta for rest, good climate, less stress,” the research results show.

