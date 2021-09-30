Ambassador Reinertsen: There was a strong interest of Norwegian companies to invest in several sectors in Republic of Srpska

Ambassador Reinertsen: There was a strong interest of Norwegian companies to invest...

Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković met yesterday in Banja Luka with the Ambassador of Norway to BiH Olav Reinertsen.

During the meeting, Ambassador Reinertsen conveyed there was a strong interest of Norwegian companies to invest in several sectors in Republic of Srpska with primary focus on renewable energy sources, information technology and tourism.

In an open and cordial conversation, Prime Minister Viškovic informed the Norwegian Ambassador about the investment benefits in Republic of Srpska, emphasizing that there was open space for cooperation and expressed hope that the expressed interest of Norwegian companies will be translated into concrete projects.

Prime Minister underlined that the Republic of Srpska recorded positive economic indicators emphasizing that a significant trend of growth of gross domestic product (GDP) has continued in the second quarter of the year.

Prime Minister Višković and Ambassador Reinertsen also exchanged views on economic and political matters and discussed current challenges caused by the pandemic of coronavirus.

Source: vladars.net