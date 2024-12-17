An additional 1.1 million BAM per month is needed to increase the salaries of nurses in Republika Srpska

The Minister of Health and Social Protection of the Republika Srpska, Alen Šeranić, stated that the increase in salaries for nurses and technicians next year compared to average salaries is about eight percent, and assessed that this is important considering that nurses are the most numerous category in healthcare.

“An increase of 100 BAM in net amount, or 165 BAM gross, implies the allocation of an additional 1,171,124 BAM on a monthly basis, or 14,053,488 BAM annually,” said Šeranić.

He stated that 7,141 nurses work in the healthcare system of the Republika Srpska, and pointed out that it is important to catch up on the plan to improve the position of healthcare workers when it comes to increasing salaries.

Šeranić said that the amendments to the Law on Salaries of Persons Employed in Public Institutions in the Healthcare Sector of the Republika Srpska, which will be on the agenda of the upcoming 15th special session of the National Assembly, have been considered for at least a year and a half.

He added that talks were held with unions with an emphasis on increasing the salaries of nurses and technicians with secondary or higher education.

Šeranić stated that certain media and other stories that “it’s about charity” are unjustified and added that it is not true that everyone is dissatisfied with this salary increase.

“Union members have recently been demanding that salaries in the healthcare sector be increased by 20 percent for all employees, but I informed them that this is not planned because it would mean that around 100 million BAM would be allocated from the budget for this,” said Šeranić.

Source: sarajevotimes.com