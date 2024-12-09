An exhibition titled “Retroperspective 70” opens at the Historical Museum in Sarajevo (PHOTO)

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment and work of the Association of Applied Arts and Design Artists in Bosnia and Herzegovina (ULUPUBiH), the exhibition RETROPERSPECTIVE 70 was officially opened last Thursday at the Historical Museum.

At the very beginning of the opening, the numerous visitors were greeted by the director of the Historical Museum, Elma Hašimbegović, who briefly reflected on the significance of this jubilee exhibition and the collaboration of their expert team with ULUPUBiH in preparing the materials for the exhibition. She then gave the floor to ULUPUBiH President Samina Tanović, who also welcomed everyone present and delivered the opening speech.

“This exhibition is not merely a review of the past seventy years; it is a testament to our shared heritage, effort, creativity, and inexhaustible passion for art and design. Through the stories and works presented here, we remember our founders, the pioneers who laid the foundations of this association, their vision that continues to inspire us today, as well as all those who have contributed to its development over the decades—whether through artworks, innovative ideas, or unwavering support for the community.

Let this exhibition serve as a reminder of the importance of art and design in our society and as motivation to continue building a world where creativity and knowledge play a key role together,” said Samina Tanović, President of ULUPUBiH.

“The exhibition, conceived as a contribution to the history of ULUPUBiH, actually tells the story of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s past through the lens of art and design. The numerous challenges in realizing this complex project served as additional motivation to ensure the exhibition takes place, particularly in the year when ULUPUBiH celebrates an important anniversary. It is a great honor and responsibility to address the history of ULUPUBiH historiographically, and I hope the exhibition will serve as a foundation to be enhanced and enriched in the future with new stories and exhibits,” said Elma Hodžić, curator of the Historical Museum of BiH.

The esteemed Prof. Dr. Fehim Hadžimuhamedović also addressed the audience, highlighting the importance of design and applied arts in his speech. He provided a general historical overview of these disciplines, drawing parallels between the tendencies of design in the past and today. He emphasized the significance of ULUPUBiH and the impact of this professional association not only on the development of design trends in Bosnia and Herzegovina but also in the wider region.

