An Italian found a Painting by Pablo Picasso worth 6 Million Dollars in the Basement

The painting that an antique dealer found in the attic of his house on the Italian island of Capri is an original portrait painted by the famous painter Pablo Picasso, according to Italian experts.

After stumbling across the painting in 1962, Luigi lo Rosso took it home to the Pompei neighborhood and hung it on the living room wall, where it remained for several decades.

In the upper left corner of the painting, which is now believed to be a distorted portrait of the French photographer Dora Mar, who was Picasso’s lover and muse, is Picasso’s signature, but Lo Rosso did not know who Picasso was when he brought the painting home.

Much later, his son Andrea began to wonder whose painting it was, and after he began to study an art encyclopedia his aunt had given him, he began to suspect that it might be an original work by Pablo Picasso.

The family decided to seek the opinion of a team of experts, including the famous art detective Mauricio Seracini. After several years of research, the “Arkadija” Foundation confirmed that it is a Picasso original, whose value today is estimated at six million euros.

Picasso often visited Capri, and it is believed that he painted the picture between 1930 and 1936.

Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Source: sarajevotimes.com