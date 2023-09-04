An ongoing Project of 56 Million BAM: The First Skiers are expected this Winter

An ongoing Project of 56 Million BAM: The First Skiers are expected...

The construction of the Igrista Ski Center near Vlasenica is proceeding according to plan and the ski resort will be opened in November.

A modern ski resort is being built on 546 hectares. The water supply system for the needs of the ski resort is in the final stage. After laying the pipes, the road will be asphalted, which means a lot to the locals.

The Mayor of Vlasenica Municipality, Miroslav Kraljevic, said that this project is being done according to world standards.

The installation of the six-person chairlift, with a capacity of 2.400 skiers per hour and a length of 854 meters, is nearing completion. Two trails have been completed, and the construction of an artificial lake for snowmaking purposes is in the final phase.

The head of the artificial snowmaking department of the Jahorina Olympic Center Nedeljko Begovic stated that the ski area will be completed by November, when the first skiers are expected.

Moreover, it is planned to build accompanying content that will be available to visitors.

The construction of this ski center will create new jobs, and the benefits will be felt by all the citizens of Vlasenica. The Government of Republika Srpska (RS) allocated 56 million BAM for this project, and it is expected to be the backbone of the future tourist development of the entire region, Biznis Info reports.

Source: sarajevotimes.com