Aras Freestyle Back In BiH: Moto Stunt Show Announces Red Bull FMX Jam In Banja Luka

Aras Freestyle (Arunas Gibieza) from Lithuania, the most famous motocross stunt rider in the world, is coming to Banja Luka as a special guest of the Red Bull FMX Jam, and the audience can expect an adrenaline-pumping warm-up the day before.
Red Bull FMX Jam, a major motocross spectacle in Banja Luka, is getting closer, and the audience will enjoy it even on the day before the main event. On Wednesday, August 6th, at 7:00 p.m., Aras will perform a free motocross stunt show in front of Tropic Center in Banja Luka, where he will demonstrate stunt tricks such as riding on the rear wheel and controlled drifts.
The Bosnian and Herzegovinian (BiH) audience is already well familiar with Aras, as he performed last year at the spectacular Red Bull Showrun in Sarajevo, where he confirmed his status as a global moto stunt legend, and his ride “without hands,” that is, the longest “no-handed wheelie” with a length of 580 meters and 81 centimeters, entered the Guinness Book of Records, making him not only an attraction but also a world record holder.

It should be recalled that Red Bull FMX Jam will be held on August 7th at the beautiful Kastel Fortress as part of the Freshwave Festival. The best freestyle motocross riders will gather in one place, including Red Bull athlete Jose “Mincha” Canosa, who will showcase tricks that push the boundaries of what is possible, all accompanied by music, lights, and explosive adrenaline in the air.

Tickets for Red Bull FMX Jam can be purchased online via the kupikartu.ba service or at physical sales points in Banja Luka, and children under the age of 14 have free entry if accompanied by an adult who holds a ticket, Klix ba writes.

 

Source: sarajevotimes.com

