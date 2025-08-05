Aras Freestyle Back In BiH: Moto Stunt Show Announces Red Bull FMX Jam In Banja Luka

The Bosnian and Herzegovinian (BiH) audience is already well familiar with Aras, as he performed last year at the spectacular Red Bull Showrun in Sarajevo, where he confirmed his status as a global moto stunt legend, and his ride “without hands,” that is, the longest “no-handed wheelie” with a length of 580 meters and 81 centimeters, entered the Guinness Book of Records, making him not only an attraction but also a world record holder.

It should be recalled that Red Bull FMX Jam will be held on August 7th at the beautiful Kastel Fortress as part of the Freshwave Festival. The best freestyle motocross riders will gather in one place, including Red Bull athlete Jose “Mincha” Canosa, who will showcase tricks that push the boundaries of what is possible, all accompanied by music, lights, and explosive adrenaline in the air.

Tickets for Red Bull FMX Jam can be purchased online via the kupikartu.ba service or at physical sales points in Banja Luka, and children under the age of 14 have free entry if accompanied by an adult who holds a ticket, Klix ba writes.