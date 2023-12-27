Art is always the opposition

We have a “permission” or obligation to comment, to have a critical attitude, a critical opinion that we show through work or design and speech. This situation, both worldwide and ours, is never good, and now it is especially burdensome and painful.

The Srpska Times: What sense does art have in times of war and turmoil?

GRUBOR: Art, throughout the history of art and design, is always the opposition because the artist draws ideas from what surrounds him and it is never easy to be an artist and try to be a good artist, but it is our inner urge, our struggle. We have a “permission” or obligation to comment, to have a critical attitude, a critical opinion that we show through work or design and speech. This situation, both worldwide and ours, is never good, and now it is especially burdensome and painful. I also know from the young people I work with – we think that they are not aware of everything, but current topics are always present in their daily conversations, and after the news we hear, the first comment is always related to current developments, sadness or an attempt to understand, which doesn’t work for anybody, but there are always those topics in the conversation.

The Srpska Times: Can you say for yourself that you were lucky to get a place at the Academy at a young age and the opportunity to work with young people?

GRUBOR: I don’t consider myself a particularly lucky person, I don’t think I was born under a lucky star, but I try to be happier and above all I am grateful. I think that as much as it is about luck, it is also about responsibility. There is a lot of effort behind me and a lot of sacrifices, and behind everything are order, work and discipline, and everything has always worked that way for me. I am happy, but working with young people is a big responsibility and I think that behind everything lies a lot of effort.

