Arunović and Mikec Olympic champions!

Serbian shooters Zorana Arunović and Damir Mikec won the gold medal at the Olympic Games!

This is the 15th medal for Serbia at the Olympic Games in total.

Zorana and Damir took a 2:0 lead in the final after the first shot, and then a big crisis followed.

The Turks hit better series after series and took a huge 8:2 lead!

Then finally Zorana with 10.2 and Damir with 10.3 score, and then with two more “tens” reduced to 8:6.

Two more similar shots from our shooters followed, but Tarhan and Dikec shine with 10.4 and 10.5 for overall score 10:6.

Two great shots by Zorana followed with 10.8 and 10.5 for the complete return of Serbia and the tie 10:10!

Then Mikec finally scores over 10 and our team reverses the result.

However, a new “rollercoaster” followed, Dikec fired up and scored four shots over 10 in a row to give the Turks 14:12 and a shot for the title.

But Zorana and Mikec were the best when it was the most difficult, with 10.8 and 10.5 they tied the score, and then Dikec had a poor shot 9.1, so Serbia wins the Olympic title!

Photo: Tanjug AP

Source: b92.net