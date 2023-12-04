As long as internationals impose solutions, any perspective of BiH, including the European one, is questionable

As long as internationals, especially an illegitimate high representative, make decisions, impose solutions, the most brutally overthrowing sovereignty and the Dayton Peace Agreement, any perspective of BiH, including the European one, is questionable, stressed Staša Košarac, the deputy chair of the Council of Ministers.

“It is the agreement between local politicians the solutions and perspectives for BiH can be sought in. Nobody in this country, nor the EU itself, needs a colony, but a sovereign country, whose internal issues are decided by legitimately elected representatives of the peoples,” said Košarac, who will participate in tomorrow’s the Second Political Forum on BiH’s European path with representatives of the European Commission in Brussels.

He posted on Instagram that he is not too optimistic, nor does he have high expectations from that meeting.

“My goal is to protect the interests of Republika Srpska and present its positions. I am encouraged by the fact that President Milorad Dodik will also be in Brussels on the same day. This will be an opportunity to point out again the fact of Srpska proposing the adoption of 14 key priorities in a package and integrally, showing its full commitment to the EU path. In that process, we insist on respecting constitutional competences and the coordination mechanism,” Košarac said.

He emphasized that the primary interest of the Republika Srpska officials is the law on the Constitutional Court of BiH and the departure of internationals from this institution, as well as the closure of the OHR.

Košarac points out that Republika Srpska is not a disruptive factor, nor a factor of instability.

“We have defined political positions and offer solutions for all outstanding issues in BiH. Our position is always the same – an agreement between two entities and three constituent peoples within the framework of the Dayton-based BiH, without international interventionism,” Košarac said.

Tomorrow, the second high-level political forum on European integration of BiH will be held in Brussels, where progress in fulfilling the 14 key priorities from the European Commission Opinion will be discussed.

The forum will take place after a meeting of party leaders from BiH with the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi.

The second high-level political forum will be held under the chairmanship of Varhelyi and the Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers Borjana Krišto.

