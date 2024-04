At the “Srpska calls you” rally, a 500-meter-long flag of the Republika...

At Krajina Square in Banja Luka, a large gathering called “Srpska calls you” is taking place.

The reason for the gathering is the resolution on Srebrenica, which will be discussed in May at the UN General Assembly.



Source: rtrs.tv

Photo: ZIPAPHOTO/Borislav Zdrinja