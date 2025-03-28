Babić: The Vrbas River Exceeded the Emergency Flood Defense Quota in Banja Luka

The Vrbas River in Banja Luka exceeded the quota of emergency flood defense and it is currently at 550 centimeters, but the Vrbanja River is a bigger problem because it rises, the Head of the City Department for Civil Protection Dragan Babić.

“The Vrbanja River should stop rising by the noon and the situation should stabilize by 6:00 p.m., when it is forecast that precipitation will stop in the city area. We still have about 1,5 meters of space before a more serious situation,” said Babić.

He stated that the water spilled into Zmaj Ognjenog Vuka Street, but did not reach the houses, and that the Široka River cannot flow into the Vrbas, which is why the water returns back to Podgorička Street.

“For now, there is no endangered population. Teams are on the ground and they are following the situation. Population will be warned on any possible problems,” said Babić.

He stated that it is possible that a state of emergency will be declared in Banja Luka for preventive reasons so that the population could monitor the situation.

Babić added that a session of the local emergency staff will be held today.

Photo: Civil Protection of the City of Banja Luka

Source: srna.rs