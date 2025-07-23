Bane Is a Legend of Bohemian Belgrade: He Played for Tito, Partied with Toma and Cune, and Became a Jazz Star in Chicago! (VIDEO)

Bane Đorđević is a living legend of bohemian Belgrade, a man who, on piano, accompanied the greatest names in Serbian music, from Cune Gojković to Toma Zdravković and Đorđe Marjanović, from Olivera Katarina to Nada Knežević and Vida Pavlović. It will forever be recorded in history that he was the one who arranged the song “Đelem, đelem,” once sung by Šaban Bajramović, which was officially declared the anthem of Roma people worldwide.

Back in the distant eighties, after traveling extensively through Russia with the great Đole Marjanović and witnessing the birth of his cult following, fate led him to go on a tour of America with Olivera Katarina, from which he never returned.

In the meantime, he became a legend of the city of Chicago and the American diaspora, as well as prestigious jazz clubs in Las Vegas, New York, and Los Angeles, where he often performed. He is someone spoken of with respect by his colleagues, American jazz musicians.

When you ask Uncle Bane why he doesn’t have and keep photographs, memories of the glorious days when he performed with the biggest stars of the Serbian and Yugoslav music scene, or when he played for President Tito and his wife Jovanka at a New Year’s celebration, he just waves his hand and says that paper wears out and yellows, but valuable things are kept in the heart and memory, where they can never fade…

Listen to the memories that Uncle Bane has preserved in his heart and memory, a story of an incredible life and destiny…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Source: serbiantimes.info