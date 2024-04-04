Banja Luka Expo 2024 International Fair opened

The first International Business Fair “Banjaluka Expo 2024”, which gathers around 300 exhibitors from the region and the world, opened yesterday in Banja Luka.

Serbia is a partner country of the fair, which is attended by representatives of ten EU countries, as well as business delegations from China and Hungary.

At the fair, there will be exhibitors from various fields, wood and metal industry, electrical and IT sector, design, finance, and representatives of numerous organizations, ministries, agencies and financial institutions will also attend.

Exhibitors will present themselves on more than 15,000 square meters of space in the Student Campus, of which 6,000 are in open space. The fair will be open until April 5.

The organizers of the “Banjaluka Expo 2024” fair are the companies “RS Consulting and Trade” Banjaluka and “Elit Fer” Banjaluka, with the institutional support of the Government of the Republika Srpska, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Foreign Trade Chamber of BiH, the Chamber of Commerce of the RS and the city of Banjaluka.

