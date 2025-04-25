Banja Luka: International Forum on Peace and Stability in Europe and the Balkans

The international forum “Easter – 2025: Peace, Stability and Christian Values in Modern Europe and the Balkans” will be held tomorrow in Banja Luka with the aim of affirming international support for the legitimate aspirations of Republika Srpska and its struggle to preserve the principles of justice and legality.

The opening of the Forum, which is held under the general patronage of the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, is scheduled for 11:00 at the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Srpska, and the press conference will be held at 10:55, according to the Balkan Society of Peoples.

The participation of members of the European Parliament and national parliaments, as well as politicians and public figures from Germany, Belgium, Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia, Russia, Austria, Belarus and other countries, has been confirmed.

The forum will deal with the challenge that Europe is currently facing, and all participants agree that peace and stability are key for the future of Europe and the Balkans, and that Republika Srpska justifiably strives to preserve its status and competences guaranteed by the Dayton-Paris Agreement from 1995.

“The forum will prove there are numerous distinguished personalities, institutions and political parties in the world that support Republika Srpska in its firm determination to survive and to regain those rights and competences that were illegally taken away from it in the past three decades”, announced the Balkan Society of Peoples.

Another confirmation is expected from the Forum that Republika Srpska is neither isolated nor without friends in the world, that its resistance to orders imposed by unelected foreigners is completely justified, and that Banja Luka is one of the capitals of an authentic Europe of sovereign peoples.

The organisers of the forum are the Balkan Society of Peoples and the Center for Cooperation with Serbs Abroad.

On Sunday, April 27, in Donja Gradina, it is planned to attend the commemoration of the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of Serbs, Jews and Roma in the Independent State of Croatia 1941-1945.

Source: srna.rs