BANJA LUKA PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES METEOR SHOWER

Banja Luka photographer Vedran Ševčuk, also known as Alf, captured a spectacular meteor shower on the night of August 11th-12th from the Manjača mountain.

“If I made a wish for every meteor in the photo, I’d have to really think about what more to wish for, let alone for all the meteors we saw tearing across the sky!” Ševčuk wrote on his Instagram profile.

He shared that this stunning result came from an entire night of shooting.

Ševčuk is a photographer and videographer with over ten years of experience, with a passion for stage photography, for which he has received awards.

Vedran has been the official photographer for many events and festivals in the city on the Vrbas River.

Photo: Vedran Ševčuk

