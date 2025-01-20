Banja Luka Professor Among Top 50 Educators in the World

Danilo Kovač, a professor at Banja Luka Gymnasium and an assistant professor at the University of Banja Luka, has been ranked among the top 50 educators worldwide as part of the Global Teacher Prize.

Kovač is the first teacher from Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach the finals of this prestigious international competition, which has received over 100,000 applications since its inception.

The competition, organized by the Varkey Foundation in partnership with UNESCO, awards a $1 million prize to one exceptional teacher at the end of the rigorous selection process, which is still ongoing.

Participants undergo multiple rounds of stringent evaluation, including assessments of their applications and interviews. Key criteria include innovative teaching projects, student achievements, professional background, previous awards, visions for various aspects of education, and social engagement beyond the classroom.

Each year, an international panel of judges selects 50 finalists from thousands of submissions worldwide.

Speaking to the Srna news agency, Kovač expressed his gratitude to the “Step by Step” organization for nominating him. The organization annually recognizes educators’ efforts and dedication through its Innovative Teachers Award, which Kovač won earlier.

Born in Trebinje, Kovač completed his secondary education at the “Jovan Dučić” Gymnasium.

He also graduated from the Secondary School of Music and Ballet “Vasa Pavić” in Podgorica. He earned his undergraduate degree with the highest GPA in his class from the Department of History at the Faculty of Philosophy, University of Banja Luka, where he also completed his master’s studies in contemporary general history. His master’s thesis received the prestigious “Slobodan S. Begović” award for historical research, presented at the University of Belgrade’s Faculty of Law.

Kovač pursued further master’s studies in history teaching methodology at the UCL Institute of Education in London. He earned his doctorate at the Sapienza University of Rome, spending one semester at Sorbonne University in Paris.

In addition to his academic accomplishments, Kovač has attended international seminars and training sessions in cities such as Berlin, Buchenwald, Péronne, Rome, Trieste, Paris, Versailles, Cannes, Vienna, and Budapest. He has been awarded grants and scholarships from institutions including Sapienza University, the governments of the UK, France, and Russia, the American Academy in Rome, and the Representative Office of Republika Srpska in Vienna. He also received the Republika Srpska Government’s scholarship for outstanding students.

Kovač’s numerous accolades include the Golden Badge from Serbia’s Cultural and Educational Community and the Saint Sava Award. He has been recognized as one of the best educators in the former Yugoslavia and the most innovative teacher in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Currently, he serves as an external history examiner for the International Baccalaureate program. He also leads teacher training sessions in Serbia on the topic “Teaching about the Genocide Committed Against Serbs,” which is designated as a program of public interest by the Republic of Serbia.

Author: srna.rs