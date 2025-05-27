Banjalučanke Choir Performed to a Sold-Out Audience at Banski Dvor

The female chamber choir Banjalučanke performed in a packed concert hall at the Banski Dvor Cultural Center in Banja Luka.

The choir’s conductor Mladen Matović said that after a somewhat longer break, Banjalučanke returned to perform in their hometown, whose name they have proudly borne for 48 years.

He said that last night’s concert demonstrated the audience’s ongoing trust and affection for Banjalučanke, which will be reaffirmed at this evening’s concert in Banski Dvor.

“Our recent major concerts at the summer stage of Kastel Fortress, which drew nearly 3,000 people, were the main reason we paused performances at Banski Dvor, as we were thinking about how to avoid disappointing our loyal audience due to the limited capacity of the cultural center,” Matović told SRNA.

He added that this was the reason they dared to schedule two consecutive concerts at Banski Dvor for the first time.

“I’m glad we didn’t make a mistake, because both concert evenings have been fully booked within three days since the tickets went on sale,” Matović said.