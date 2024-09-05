“BANJALUČKO LJETO” ENDS WITH A WATER CONCERT AND FREE DAJAK BOAT RIDES

As the finale of the “Banjalučko ljeto” event, on Thursday, September 5th at 8:00 PM, Banja Luka residents and guests of the city on the Vrbas River can look forward to a water concert, performed by Andrej Pucarević and special guests.

The concert stage will be set on a platform in the Vrbas River, specially designed for this occasion.

Additionally, on the same evening, the completion of the new section of the promenade, located beneath the walls of the Kastel Fortress, will be officially marked.

For all visitors, free dajak boat rides will be available, offering everyone a chance to experience this unique concert and the illuminated Kastel Fortress from a completely different perspective.

Source: seesrpska.com