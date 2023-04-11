Banjaluka is waiting for tennis spectacle

The director of the “Srpska Open” tennis tournament, Đorđe Đoković, confirmed that Banja Luka was the right choice of location for this sports spectacle that would gather both world and domestic tennis elite.

“We are in the final stage of preparations before the opening of the tournament. It was very difficult to organize something like this in just five months, but we succeeded with the great help of the city of Banja Luka and Republika Srpska,” Đoković stressed.

He said that everyone backed up this tournament, which is why he is grateful they helped show the ATP that absolutely everything is possible with the right people and the right organization, it was announced on the “Srpska Open” website.

There are five days left until the beginning of the tennis spectacle in Banja Luka. Many fans of the white sport are impatiently waiting for the end of the week – the time when the first matches will be played on Banja Luka clay, in the “Srpska Open” tournament.

All the final pieces are coming to an end and the entire complex will soon get its final appearance, which will be enjoyed by both the players and the audience, the “Srpska Open” emphasizes.

The preparation of this tournament saw great challenges, but also responsibility in order to satisfy all the criteria and outdo the organization of the tournament from previous years and all the visitors would be able to see on Sunday that the whole team succeeded in it this time.

“We have high standards, we try to improve every year and we want to give players the best. For this reason, we do everything at the highest possible level, so this year in Banja Luka we have significantly expanded the fan village that now has various attractions and a large children’s playground. Given that the central court is limited to 6,000 seats, we wanted everyone to have access to the fan village and that everyone could see the best tennis players in the world who move within this zone and train there,” said Đoković.

In just a few days, some of the biggest names from the world of tennis, such as Novak Đoković, Andrey Rublev, Gael Monfils, Stanislas Wawrinka, will play on the courts within the national tennis center in Mladen Stojanović Park, and it is certain that Banjaluka will be the center of world sports events beginning Sunday, April 16, until April 23.

