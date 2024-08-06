Banjaluka, the Center of Boxing Sports, Dodik Opens the European Championship (PHOTO)

The European Cadet Boxing Championship was officially opened yesterday in Banjaluka by the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, who announced that more than 500 young boxers from around 40 national teams are participating in this competition. He emphasized that Banjaluka is demonstrating that it is a center of boxing sports.

Dodik, who is the sponsor of the event and the head of the Organizing Committee of the European Championship, highlighted that Banjaluka, through this organization, continues to show that it is a city of sports capable of hosting major sporting events.

He told reporters that this event places Banjaluka on the map of cities capable of organizing significant European sporting competitions and expressed his hope for the success of Serbian boxers in this championship.

“Champions are born here and will become the leaders of boxing sports development in their respective countries in the future. Banjaluka can be proud of the Boxing Club ‘Slavija,’ which has regained its significance. The city on the Vrbas River is a city of sports and youth, as it always has been. Banjaluka has been renowned for its boxers and handball players, and we are bringing it back onto the sports map along with football, providing increasing support for sports,” Dodik stated during the opening ceremony of the championship, which included a parade of boxers.

The President of the Boxing Federation of Serbia, Nenad Borovčanin, told reporters that Banjaluka is a boxing city that deserves to host such competitions.

“It is natural for Banjaluka to produce new boxing stars, and we will work together towards that goal,” Borovčanin emphasized.

The opening ceremony of the European Cadet Boxing Championship, which features more than 500 young boxers from around 40 national teams, was held in the “Borik” Sports Hall.

In addition to officials from the Republic of Srpska, numerous representatives of boxing organizations and federations, athletes, fans of this noble sport, and citizens attended the opening.

The technical organizer of this championship, which will last until August 11th, is the Banjaluka Boxing Club “Slavija”.

Source: srna.rs