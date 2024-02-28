Basic food prices lower in Srpska than in the Federation of BiH

The Government of Republika Srpska conducted a comparative analysis of basic foodstuffs prices, which showed that prices are lower in Srpska than in the Federation of BiH.

For example, the price of a kilogram of bread made from type 500 flour in Srpska is BAM 3.15, while in FBiH is BAM 3.82.

A kilogram of chicken meat – fillet in Srpska costs BAM 12.50 KM, while in FBiH is BAM 15, the price of frozen peas in Srpska is five, while in FBiH it is six BAM, and rice in Srpska costs BAM 4.20, while in FBiH is BAM 5.03.

The prices for certain foods are the same, such as the price of cabbage and salami, which can be seen in the overview table of the prices of basic foodstuffs in Republika Srpska and FBiH, published by SRNA.

“The price difference for some products is a few pfennigs, except for beans and cheese. The prices of other food are similar or higher in the FBiH,” the Government’s analysis showed.

At the same time, the lowest salary in Srpska is BAM 900, while in FBiH is BAM 619 this year.

Source: srna.rs