Bear swims through Drina river, crossing border from Serbia to Bosnia (VIDEO)

A video of a bear swimming across the Drina river, which is a natural border between Bosnia and Serbia has gone viral on social networks, sparking hilarious comments of users.

The bear was seen on the Lake Perucac, an artificial lake on the Drina river and on the border between the two countries, according to a TikTok user. He was swimming from the Serbian to the Bosnian side.

“Has he brought the passport,” one of the comments said.

“Beautiful,” said the other.

“My brother and sister-in-law are on a vacation on the Lake Perucac,” said another woman.

“He is late for the regatta,” said the other user.

One of the users said the video was great but it lacks the part showing how the bear got out of the water.

Usually, bears find refreshment from the heat swimming in lakes and ponds, finding other creative ways to beat the heat until cooler days.

