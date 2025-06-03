Belarus Tractors for Young Farmers in Srpska – New Shipment in the Works

The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of Republika Srpska, Savo Minić, told SRNA that today in Minsk he held discussions with officials from the Minsk Tractor Works regarding the procurement of a new shipment of “Belarus” tractors for young farmers from Srpska, noting the enormous interest shown in last year’s project.

Minić recalled that 161 “Belarus” tractors have already been distributed to farmers under the age of 40, with 60 percent subsidized, emphasizing this as an effective support measure arranged by the presidents of Republika Srpska and Belarus, Milorad Dodik and Alexander Lukashenko.

“Today we discussed the possibility of securing this machinery for the remaining interested young farmers, around 60 of them,” Minić noted.

He added that this initiative is being implemented under the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of agriculture signed in May last year.

“Today I attended the official presentation of the new ‘Belarus’ tractor models with 430 and 540 horsepower, which shows that Minsk Tractor Works and the ‘Belarus’ brand are keeping pace with all global manufacturers. The acquisition of these machines will allow our farmers to respond effectively in terms of cost-efficiency,” said Minić.

He announced that he would also meet today with the Minister of Agriculture of Belarus, Yuri Gorlov, to discuss storage and processing capacities, the application of modern technologies available in Belarus, as well as opportunities to continue cooperation in the area of complete mechanization – tractors and tractor attachments.

According to him, a meeting is scheduled for tomorrow with the Prime Minister of Belarus, Alexander Turchin, with whom he will discuss broader forms of cooperation, not only within the scope of the Ministry but also in areas under the jurisdiction of the Government of Republika Srpska that could benefit its citizens.

“We have been welcomed here as a brotherly people, as sincere friends, and it is heartening to know that we have genuine and good friends somewhere who are ready to cooperate,” Minić stated.

The Republika Srpska delegation, led by Minić, will remain in Belarus until Thursday, June 5.