Belgrade Airport eyes Million Passengers in single Month

Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport is projected to handle over a million passengers within a single month for the first time this August. The airport noted Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s abrupt decision to discontinue services to the Serbian capital could be a factor preventing it from reaching the milestone, as the route had been contributing a steady stream of passengers.

In August alone the carrier had 10.516 seats on the market. Overall, Belgrade Airport’s seat capacity on scheduled services is projected to grow 9% year-on-year next month enabling it to handle over a million travellers. In 2024, August was the airport’s busiest month, during which it registered 933.327 travellers through its doors. The airport’s first-half-year results are expected late next week.

This summer season, most carriers have grown their capacity at Belgrade Airport when compared to 2024, with exception of those airlines no longer serving the city, which include British Airways, airBaltic and Luxair. The fastest growing airline is Wizz Air, which has added over 200.000 seats on the market this summer. It is followed by Air Serbia, Lufthansa, KLM and AJet. Other carriers with over an additional 10.000 seats this summer include the likes of Turkish Airlines, Sun d’Or, Nouvelair, as well as China Southern, although the latter only commenced operations in September 2024.

Meanwhile, the airport is pressing ahead with its expansion project, with current efforts largely focused on enhancing commercial offerings. Several new shops and food and beverage outlets have been added, most of which are fully completed and awaiting permits to commence operations. A newly opened corridor now connects the area behind the duty free shop to the C wing of the terminal, allowing passengers to bypass the central plaza. This new passage features two additional retail spaces, including a children’s store and a candy shop. As part of the broader development plan, the airport also intends to standardise flooring and ceiling designs across the entire terminal to create a more cohesive visual identity.

On the ground floor, work is continuing with the opening of new coffee shops and retail units in the arrivals area. Furthermore, ten new automated self check-in machines have been installed for Air Serbia passengers, which are expected to be put into use from the peak of the summer travel period. They will be accompanied by four automated baggage check-in desks, EX Yu Aviation news writes.