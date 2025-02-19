Belgrade to Host First Regional Business Summit

Over 250 business leaders from 12 countries will gather to unlock new opportunities for growth and cross-border partnerships.

In a landmark event for Southeast Europe’s business community, Belgrade will welcome the First Regional Summit of Business Associations on 20 February 2025, at the Event Centre Topčiderac.

Organized by the Business Club Stena and the Serbian Export-Development Association, the summit will unite over 250 influential professionals from 12 countries, including Slovenia, Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, Austria, and Turkey.

Aleksandar Bursać, President of the Business Club Stena, emphasized the importance of the regional networking initiative, highlighting its potential to help participants identify business opportunities, establish collaborations, and exchange valuable experiences.

His counterpart, Zoran Janković, highlighted the event’s potential for boosting domestic exports, directly impacting regional growth.

With high expectations and a shared vision for economic synergy, this summit may well become an annual cornerstone for Southeast Europe’s business landscape.

Source: connectingregion.com