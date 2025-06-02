Berjan Received Award from the City of Jiaxing for Contribution to International Economic and Legal Cooperation

The Ambassador of BiH to China Siniša Berjan received a high-level award from the city of Jiaxing, one of the most economically developed centers in China’s Zhejiang province, for his outstanding contribution to the promotion and work of the international legal service in the field of economics.

The award was presented to Berjan by the Deputy Mayor of Jiaxing, a Chinese city with more than 5.4 million residents, during a ceremony dedicated to the economic potential of Zhejiang province and international legal cooperation in the field of economics.

The event was attended by more than 250 representatives from the political, legal, and economic sectors, reads a statement by the Embassy of BiH in China.

On that occasion, Berjan delivered an opening address on the topic “Challenges and Opportunities for Companies in the International Market,” in which he placed particular emphasis on supporting the internationalization of Chinese and BiH companies, as well as the need for better understanding of the requirements and regulations of foreign markets.

As part of his official visit, Berjan met with numerous representatives from the political and economic sectors, with whom he discussed opportunities for deepening cooperation between the city of Jiaxing and cities in Republika Srpska and BiH, particularly in the fields of trade and industry, as well as academic and cultural exchange.

In addition to diplomatic meetings, Berjan also visited several significant industrial facilities, including a factory for the production of sanitary equipment and a soy products processing plant, the statement read.

He became familiar with the production processes and held talks with management about the possibilities of exporting to Southeast European markets, including BiH.

The meetings also addressed the potential for direct investment in BiH, where Berjan presented the comparative advantages that Republika Srpska and BiH can offer to foreign investors, including a favourable geographic position, a skilled labour force, and growing infrastructure support.

