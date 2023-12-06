BiH bans Import of over Eight Tons of Mandarines from Turkey

The Phytosanitary Inspection of the Republika Srpska has banned the import of 6,800 kilograms of mandarins originating from Turkey today due to the increased content of pesticides, the Republika Srpska Inspectorate announced.

Laboratory analysis of the sample, which was carried out by the Bijeljina Water Institute, revealed an increased presence of pesticides above the values prescribed by the regulations on maximum levels.

Acting on the results of the analysis, the inspector prohibited the import and ordered the disputed shipment to be returned to the sender or destroyed under the supervision of the competent inspector.

Source: sarajevotimes.com