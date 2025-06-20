BiH Closes Embassies in Israel and Iran, Urgent Evacuation Ordered

The Presidency of BiH, at yesterday’s extraordinary session, made a decision to temporarily close the BiH embassies in the Islamic Republic of Iran (Tehran) and the State of Israel (Tel Aviv), SRNA has learned.

An urgent and temporary evacuation of staff from the embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv has been ordered.

The political and diplomatic representation of BiH in Iran and Israel in the coming period will be carried out from the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers in Sarajevo, while consular representation will be carried out through diplomatic and consular missions in the Republic of Turkey (Ankara and Istanbul), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan (Amman) and the Arab Republic of Egypt (Cairo).

The Presidency of BiH has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Council of Ministers with the implementation of this decision, which enters into force on the day of its adoption.